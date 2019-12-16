Analysts Turn Mixed On Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC), Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

The shares of Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alcon Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Neutral the ALC stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on June 24, 2019. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $62. Robert W. Baird was of a view that ALC is Outperform in its latest report on May 10, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that ALC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $62.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $55.64 while ending the day at $55.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -19.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. ALC had ended its last session trading at $56.33. ALC 52-week low price stands at $53.78 while its 52-week high price is $63.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Alcon Inc. has the potential to record 1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Credit Suisse also rated CNK as Initiated on July 19, 2019, with its price target of $43 suggesting that CNK could surge by 18.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.89% to reach $42.42/share. It started the day trading at $34.86 and traded between $34.36 and $34.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNK’s 50-day SMA is 35.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.06. The stock has a high of $43.51 for the year while the low is $31.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.71%, as 18.57M ALC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.43% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.79, while the P/B ratio is 2.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CNK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 11,712 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,185,694 shares of CNK, with a total valuation of $378,859,456. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $339,031,892 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares by 12.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,381,218 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 697,569 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. which are valued at $216,131,854. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 952,075 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,135,566 shares and is now valued at $207,811,620. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.