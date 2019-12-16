Analysts Turn Mixed On Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

The shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $85 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agilent Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $82. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 76. Barclays was of a view that A is Equal Weight in its latest report on July 15, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that A is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 83.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $86.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $83.59 while ending the day at $83.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 18.47% incline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. A had ended its last session trading at $84.81. Agilent Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $26.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.72, with a beta of 1.43. Agilent Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 A 52-week low price stands at $62.00 while its 52-week high price is $84.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agilent Technologies Inc. generated 1.38 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.61%. Agilent Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on October 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. Goldman also rated EXPD as Initiated on July 10, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that EXPD could down by -0.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.22% to reach $75.64/share. It started the day trading at $77.07 and traded between $75.09 and $76.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXPD’s 50-day SMA is 74.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.49. The stock has a high of $81.15 for the year while the low is $62.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.77%, as 3.79M A shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.24% of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.53, while the P/B ratio is 5.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 991.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EXPD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 124,019 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,248,904 shares of EXPD, with a total valuation of $1,588,568,063. Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP meanwhile bought more EXPD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,185,506,850 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares by 2.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,846,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 253,003 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. which are valued at $885,642,621. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,917 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,507,874 shares and is now valued at $710,808,660. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.