Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG), 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

The shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $23 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on January 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Citigroup was of a view that IPG is Buy in its latest report on October 19, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that IPG is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.96 while ending the day at $23.03. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a 3.8% incline from the average session volume which is 3.07 million shares. IPG had ended its last session trading at $23.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.03, with a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IPG 52-week low price stands at $19.56 while its 52-week high price is $24.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. generated 520.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -81.63%. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has the potential to record 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.29% to reach $15.15/share. It started the day trading at $10.04 and traded between $9.65 and $9.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QFIN’s 50-day SMA is 8.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.64. The stock has a high of $24.45 for the year while the low is $7.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 316766.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 174.77%, as 870,380 IPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of 360 Finance Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.73, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 449.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TT International bought more QFIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TT International purchasing 1,240,076 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,818,595 shares of QFIN, with a total valuation of $45,776,653. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more QFIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,031,715 worth of shares.