Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM), Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

The shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SLM Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2018. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on January 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Citigroup was of a view that SLM is Buy in its latest report on October 17, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that SLM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 21, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.86 while ending the day at $8.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a 22.58% incline from the average session volume which is 3.78 million shares. SLM had ended its last session trading at $9.01. SLM Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.44, with a beta of 1.42. SLM 52-week low price stands at $7.76 while its 52-week high price is $11.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.9%. SLM Corporation has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $170. Bernstein also rated DG as Downgrade on September 10, 2019, with its price target of $145 suggesting that DG could surge by 10.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $155.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.61% to reach $172.13/share. It started the day trading at $155.25 and traded between $152.945 and $154.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DG’s 50-day SMA is 159.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 140.10. The stock has a high of $166.98 for the year while the low is $98.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.30%, as 4.05M SLM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of Dollar General Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.40, while the P/B ratio is 5.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more DG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 162,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,817,406 shares of DG, with a total valuation of $4,062,627,008. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,075,550,058 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Dollar General Corporation shares by 3.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,935,157 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 553,656 shares of Dollar General Corporation which are valued at $2,350,196,306. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Dollar General Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 93,462 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,360,904 shares and is now valued at $1,787,751,853. Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of Dollar General Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.