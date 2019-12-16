Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

The shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $40 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nordstrom Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal Weight the JWN stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. UBS was of a view that JWN is Neutral in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Goldman thinks that JWN is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $36.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $38.11 while ending the day at $38.38. During the trading session, a total of 2.77 million shares were traded which represents a 18.55% incline from the average session volume which is 3.4 million shares. JWN had ended its last session trading at $39.69. Nordstrom Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.55, with a beta of 0.74. Nordstrom Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 JWN 52-week low price stands at $25.01 while its 52-week high price is $50.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nordstrom Inc. generated 487.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -82.72%. Nordstrom Inc. has the potential to record 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is now rated as Sector Weight. Rosenblatt also rated AOS as Initiated on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $52 suggesting that AOS could surge by 8.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.58% to reach $51.00/share. It started the day trading at $47.78 and traded between $46.27 and $46.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AOS’s 50-day SMA is 48.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.33. The stock has a high of $56.66 for the year while the low is $40.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.94%, as 6.94M JWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.14% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.36, while the P/B ratio is 4.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -81,539 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,755,239 shares of AOS, with a total valuation of $762,553,568. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more AOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $468,751,822 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its A. O. Smith Corporation shares by 9.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,209,663 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -796,527 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation which are valued at $348,947,689. In the same vein, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (In… decreased its A. O. Smith Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,694,545 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,701,774 shares and is now valued at $227,565,862. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of A. O. Smith Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.