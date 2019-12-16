Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

The shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New York Community Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $11.50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NYCB is Outperform in its latest report on July 12, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that NYCB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.90 while ending the day at $11.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.72 million shares were traded which represents a 41.92% incline from the average session volume which is 4.69 million shares. NYCB had ended its last session trading at $12.03. NYCB 52-week low price stands at $8.61 while its 52-week high price is $13.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on July 29, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.07% to reach $8.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.92 and traded between $5.7331 and $5.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGCP’s 50-day SMA is 5.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.39. The stock has a high of $6.41 for the year while the low is $4.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.46%, as 7.48M NYCB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of BGC Partners Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 80.00, while the P/B ratio is 2.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BGCP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -315,590 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,113,384 shares of BGCP, with a total valuation of $151,457,627. Principal Global Investors LLC meanwhile bought more BGCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,784,707 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cardinal Capital Management LLC increased its BGC Partners Inc. shares by 6.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,848,037 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 910,599 shares of BGC Partners Inc. which are valued at $86,118,615. In the same vein, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. … increased its BGC Partners Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,065,467 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,224,083 shares and is now valued at $70,899,681. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of BGC Partners Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.