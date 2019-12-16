Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

The shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enbridge Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. Goldman was of a view that ENB is Neutral in its latest report on July 19, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ENB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.81.

The shares of the company added by 0.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $37.98 while ending the day at $38.31. During the trading session, a total of 3.08 million shares were traded which represents a 4.29% incline from the average session volume which is 3.22 million shares. ENB had ended its last session trading at $38.26. Enbridge Inc. currently has a market cap of $77.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.73, with a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ENB 52-week low price stands at $28.82 while its 52-week high price is $39.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Enbridge Inc. generated 660.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. Enbridge Inc. has the potential to record 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is now rated as Overweight. Credit Suisse also rated SPCE as Initiated on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $12.43 suggesting that SPCE could surge by 50.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.53% to reach $18.14/share. It started the day trading at $9.275 and traded between $8.75 and $9.03 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.93 for the year while the low is $6.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.93%, as 3.98M ENB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Polar Asset Management Partners, … bought more SPCE shares, increasing its portfolio by 65.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Polar Asset Management Partners, … purchasing 1,935,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,896,183 shares of SPCE, with a total valuation of $35,497,327. Suvretta Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SPCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,403,650 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowgrass Capital Partners (US) … decreased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by 8.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -400,000 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. which are valued at $29,725,000. In the same vein, J. Goldman & Co. LP decreased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 322,969 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,837,897 shares and is now valued at $27,824,753. Following these latest developments, around 58.48% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.