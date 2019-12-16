2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

The shares of Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $17 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Virtu Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 03, 2019, to Overweight the VIRT stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. That day the Rosenblatt set price target on the stock to $29. Compass Point was of a view that VIRT is Neutral in its latest report on September 19, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that VIRT is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.11 while ending the day at $16.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -44.97% decline from the average session volume which is 942360.0 shares. VIRT had ended its last session trading at $16.82. VIRT 52-week low price stands at $15.32 while its 52-week high price is $29.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -219.05%. Virtu Financial Inc. has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.80% to reach $22.79/share. It started the day trading at $17.83 and traded between $17.38 and $17.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOL’s 50-day SMA is 16.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.93. The stock has a high of $23.29 for the year while the low is $9.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.75%, as 1.90M VIRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 790.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Contrarian Capital Management LLC sold more GOL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Contrarian Capital Management LLC selling -481,137 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,378,690 shares of GOL, with a total valuation of $102,888,270.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares by 1,007.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,474,848 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,341,638 shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. which are valued at $23,789,298. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 384,474 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,267,009 shares and is now valued at $20,436,855. Following these latest developments, around 64.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.