2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

The shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 19, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $76 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Neutral the LW stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $85. Stifel was of a view that LW is Buy in its latest report on January 23, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LW is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $85.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $83.30 while ending the day at $84.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -34.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. LW had ended its last session trading at $84.11. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 24.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 LW 52-week low price stands at $58.83 while its 52-week high price is $85.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. generated 19.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.27%. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $77. Barclays also rated BAH as Initiated on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $77 suggesting that BAH could surge by 9.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.74% to reach $78.07/share. It started the day trading at $70.78 and traded between $69.0825 and $70.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAH’s 50-day SMA is 71.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.50. The stock has a high of $78.01 for the year while the low is $43.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 79.24%, as 4.55M LW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.65, while the P/B ratio is 11.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more BAH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 415,297 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,638,308 shares of BAH, with a total valuation of $1,210,603,290. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BAH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,063,335,377 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares by 4.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,179,970 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -277,197 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation which are valued at $449,654,617. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 662,536 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,060,600 shares and is now valued at $295,449,256. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.