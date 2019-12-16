2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA), Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

The shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on September 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Easterly Government Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2018. SunTrust was of a view that DEA is Buy in its latest report on October 19, 2016. Jefferies thinks that DEA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.79.

The shares of the company added by 0.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.54 while ending the day at $22.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -141.48% decline from the average session volume which is 632570.0 shares. DEA had ended its last session trading at $22.62. DEA 52-week low price stands at $15.16 while its 52-week high price is $23.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 96.55%. Easterly Government Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.94% to reach $15.95/share. It started the day trading at $15.285 and traded between $14.88 and $15.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BVN’s 50-day SMA is 14.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.58. The stock has a high of $17.85 for the year while the low is $13.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.80%, as 4.72M DEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more BVN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 341,625 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,074,947 shares of BVN, with a total valuation of $446,881,935. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more BVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $285,730,944 worth of shares.

Similarly, AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA decreased its Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares by 3.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,317,919 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -295,731 shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. which are valued at $143,216,415. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 183,474 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,235,695 shares and is now valued at $141,952,632. Following these latest developments, around 37.20% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.