2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC), Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)

The shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander-Chile, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that BSAC is Neutral in its latest report on December 01, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that BSAC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.84.

The shares of the company added by 0.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.93 while ending the day at $23.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -225.1% decline from the average session volume which is 434930.0 shares. BSAC had ended its last session trading at $22.93. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a market cap of $10.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.78, with a beta of 0.54. BSAC 52-week low price stands at $20.78 while its 52-week high price is $32.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Banco Santander-Chile has the potential to record 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.41% to reach $32.10/share. It started the day trading at $32.78 and traded between $32.04 and $32.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RXN’s 50-day SMA is 29.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.06. The stock has a high of $32.71 for the year while the low is $21.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2348701.08 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -64.74%, as 828,152 BSAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of Rexnord Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.37, while the P/B ratio is 2.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 976.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC sold more RXN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC selling -15,776 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,694,597 shares of RXN, with a total valuation of $464,202,319. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RXN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $287,435,799 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Rexnord Corporation shares by 5.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,426,528 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 418,824 shares of Rexnord Corporation which are valued at $234,604,020. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rexnord Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,914 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,808,716 shares and is now valued at $215,087,338. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Rexnord Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.